Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in April

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,228.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CROMF opened at $11.52 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

