Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Tops $1.88 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $20.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00059351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00040144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

