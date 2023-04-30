CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 3.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stephens lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

