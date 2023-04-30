CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:CTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,256. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,212.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

