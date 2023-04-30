CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

