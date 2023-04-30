Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

