Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 937,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $682.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.