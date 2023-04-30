CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

