D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on D2L to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of D2L stock remained flat at C$5.76 during trading hours on Friday. D2L has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.44.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Further Reading

