Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.91. 4,696,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.06. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

