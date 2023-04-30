Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $59.57 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

