Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.16.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.