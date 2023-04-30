DeltaFi (DELFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,854.78

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $14,854.78 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

