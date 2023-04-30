Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DMEHF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.11. 38,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.79. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 1.09 and a 1 year high of 2.79.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

