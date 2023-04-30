Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $240.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.46. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

