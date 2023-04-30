Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Plans Dividend of $1.40

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.3989 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $47.99 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

