Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Plans Dividend of $1.40

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.3989 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Shares of DPSGY opened at $47.99 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
