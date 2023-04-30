Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 29,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.3989 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Further Reading

