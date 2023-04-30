Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 29,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
