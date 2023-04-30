DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Head-To-Head Survey

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DexCom and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92 Axonics 0 1 7 0 2.88

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $78.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.83%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than DexCom.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.91 billion 16.16 $341.20 million $0.81 149.34 Axonics $273.70 million 10.49 -$59.70 million ($1.30) -44.20

This table compares DexCom and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 9.68% 18.65% 7.47% Axonics -21.81% -11.82% -10.24%

Summary

DexCom beats Axonics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

