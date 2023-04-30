Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,985.71 ($49.78).

DGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.10) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,622 ($45.24) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,604.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,634.27. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,047 ($50.54). The firm has a market cap of £81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,321.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($43.70) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,313.03). Insiders purchased a total of 712 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

