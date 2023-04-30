Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,820 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $87,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CALM opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.