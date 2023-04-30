Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BellRing Brands worth $49,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

