Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,457 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $122,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in ESAB by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

