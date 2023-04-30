Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $546.48 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,693 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PepsiCo worth $546,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,882,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,679,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.