Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $63.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $63,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTN opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

