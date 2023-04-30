Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 340,051 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,051 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dominion Energy worth $218,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 333,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 607,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $57.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

