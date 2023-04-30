Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 117,914 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117,914 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Sensata Technologies worth $98,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ST opened at $43.45 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.