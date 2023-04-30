Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 134,828 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134,828 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Medtronic worth $275,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

MDT stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

