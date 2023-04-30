Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 531,120 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,120 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Carrier Global worth $187,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

