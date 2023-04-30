Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-$6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $152.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,494,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 104,389 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.