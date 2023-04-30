DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,622 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group accounts for 4.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of DigitalBridge Group worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

DBRG opened at $12.43 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

