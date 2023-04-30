Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHCNL traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 30,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

