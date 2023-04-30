Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $39,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.46 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.