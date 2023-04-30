Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,143,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 1,820,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,143.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

