Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

