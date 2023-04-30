eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

