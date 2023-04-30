Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

ECOR opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,187.50%.

Insider Activity

Ecora Resources Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Meier bought 28,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £39,434.30 ($49,249.78). In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £12,114.94 ($15,130.44). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 28,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £39,434.30 ($49,249.78). Insiders acquired 64,370 shares of company stock worth $9,158,430 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

