Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.75) price target on the stock.
Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
ECOR opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.
Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,187.50%.
Insider Activity
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.