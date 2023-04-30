Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edap Tms by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,036. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a PE ratio of -153.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

