Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 310.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,555 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.