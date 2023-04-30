Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 3,765 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $382.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,604. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

