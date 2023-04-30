Edge Capital Group LLC Has $25.76 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 9,728,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

