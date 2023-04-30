Edge Capital Group LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 602.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,604. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

