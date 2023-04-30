Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 366,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

