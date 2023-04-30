Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,563. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.