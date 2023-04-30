Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $8.93 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 2,635,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,203. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

