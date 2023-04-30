Efforce Market Capitalization Tops $13.86 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Efforce has a market cap of $13.86 million and $708,089.24 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Efforce Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

