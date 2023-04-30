Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and $359,030.52 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

