Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,139,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,103. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 67,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

