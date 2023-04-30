Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-8.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.02. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

