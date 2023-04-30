eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

eMagin Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 478,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of eMagin

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded eMagin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth $97,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

