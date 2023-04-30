EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.6 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Ltd. engages in the provision of payment solutions and financial services. Its operations include funds disbursement, social and welfare payments, loyalty and rewards programs, loan disbursements, corporate expenses, procurement, and salary packaging. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

