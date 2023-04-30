EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.6 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
About EML Payments
